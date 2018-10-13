Shooting on I-57 wounds 3, shuts down expressway for hours

A portion of the I-57 expressway was shut down early Saturday following a shooting that wounded three people and left a vehicle crashed and littered with bullet holes.The shooting happened at 2:54 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the expressway between Kedzie Avenue and 159th Street in south suburban Markham, according to Illinois State Police.A vehicle occupied by one woman and three men was driving southbound on I-57 when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.The vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes and then collided with a median wall.Three people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The female and two of the males were struck by gunfire, while the other male in the vehicle was uninjured.The expressway was strewn with multiple shell casings and police investigated the stretch of road between 147th and 159th streets for hours.As of shortly after 11 a.m., all lanes were expected to reopen within the next few hours, police said.Other police agencies on scene included Cook County sheriff's, Markham and Posen police departments.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it was asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.