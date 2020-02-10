Suspect in NYPD officers shooting ambush in Bronx due in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5915207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has more on the second cop shot in less than 12 hours in the Bronx.

LONGWOOD, Bronx -- A suspect is due in court Monday after a chilling 12 hours over the weekend where police officers were ambushed and wounded in two attacks.Robert Williams was captured after he walked into a police station on Longwood Avenue in the Bronx and started shooting before 8 a.m. Sunday. Police later charged him with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.Two security camera videos posted on social media captured the shooting inside the 41st Precinct, which left Lieutenant Jose Gautreaux with injuries to his arm.One of the videos shows Williams apparently firing at police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and tossed his pistol on the floor.Other officers returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.Lt. Gautreaux was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD. Another officer is also being treated for minor injuries."It is only by the grace of God and the heroic actions of those inside the building that took him into custody that we are not talking about police officers murdered inside a New York City police precinct," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press conference Sunday.Gautreaux was released from the hospital to the cheers of his fellow officers Monday afternoon.Sources say Williams was arrested for attempted murder in 2002 and released on parole in 2017. He is described as "a career criminal."In a 2002 case, he shot a person, carjacked a woman, crashed her vehicle and then got into a shootout with police, according to officials. Police are currently going through his arrest history.A woman is also being interviewed in connection to Sunday morning's shooting, but NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea indicated she is not being treated as a suspect.The Sunday morning shooting inside the precinct headquarters came just hours after another attack in the same section of the Bronx. Police say it involved the same suspect.Two officers narrowly escaped with their lives when they say Williams fired into their patrol van just before 8:30 p.m Saturday.The officer at the wheel of the van, identified as Officer Paul Stroffolino, was grazed in the chin and neck, but he avoided serious injury.Stroffolino was released from the hospital Sunday morning to the applause of fellow police officers.Commissioner Shea said at a late night news conference that the attack "should outrage all New Yorkers" and called the shooting an "attempted assassination."Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it was pulling away from shots fired. The video shows a man in black pointing a weapon at the van and is seen with a gun in his hand as he is walking away from the scene.The commissioner also lashed out at criminal justice reform activists who have held demonstrations against excessive force by police in recent months, including a large protest in Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an anti-police environment."These things are not unrelated. We had people marching through the streets of New York City recently," Shea said. "Words matter. And words affect people's behavior."Shea didn't offer any evidence that the gunman in this weekend's attacks knew of those protests or was influenced by them.Mayor Bill de Blasio, who won office partly on a promise to reform overly aggressive policing of minority communities, also suggested that while police had a right to protest, anti-police sentiment had gotten out of hand."Anyone who spews hatred at our officers is aiding and abetting this kind of atmosphere, it is not acceptable," de Blasio said. "You could protest for whatever you believe in but you cannot vilely attack those who are here to protect us. It creates this kind of dynamic."Governor Cuomo also released a statement regarding the two attacks.The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York responded with a statement as well.Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project advocacy group, pushed back against the criticism aimed at protests, and said it was "irresponsible" for Shea and de Blasio to say the shooter's behavior "is a result of the demonstrations and protestors who are protesting in a legitimate fashion."Of the shooter, Gangi said there is "no defense for a lunatic who opens fire on police."The attacks recalled other unprovoked assaults on police officers sitting in their patrol vehicles.In 2017, a gunman killed Officer Miosotis Familia as she sat in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man upset about recent police killings of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu's deaths were "not something that engenders anything but the worst memories."-------------