Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park

Illinois State Police are investigating after a deadly police-involved shooting in South Suburban Richton Park.Park Forest police said in a statement they received reports of a man with gunshot wounds to the head in Park Forest at approximately 2 p.m. Monday. Officers dispatched to the scene found the seriously injured victim, who provided a description of the gunman.The victim was taken to Christ Hospital.An offender matching the victim's description was found in Richton Park and was confronted by officers, police said.Park Forest Chief of Police Christopher Mannino said the suspect refused to comply to officer demands and displayed a firearm. The offender and police then engaged in a shootout as they ran down a city block that ended with the suspect shot, Mannino said.Mannino said officers attempted CPR, but the suspect was later pronounced deceased.Officers from both the Park Forest and Richton Park police departments responded to the scene."It was about 15 to 20 gunshots. I was very vicious," said Richton Park resident C.J. Tarkwick. "Cops had to do what they had to do to protect themselves, but it was a multitude of shots."Residents at a nearby condo building said their building was hit by multiple bullets.A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.Park Forest Police said the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending investigation