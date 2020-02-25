Ravenswood Manor shooting victim identified as mother of 3; may have been act of retaliation, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed when someone tried to break into her Ravenswood Manor apartment Monday night, possibly in retaliation for another shooting earlier this month, Chicago police said.The woman was with a man inside a second floor apartment in the 4400-block of North Francisco Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. when they heard a knock at the door.The man went up to answer it and saw a man wearing all black with a ski mask on who attempted to force his way into the apartment, police said.The woman jumped in to try and help close the door when police said the alleged intruder opened fire, shooting her several times in the chest.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Stephanie Brooks. She is survived by three young children."It hits home because I live downstairs," said Pastor Marvin Nurse, Jr. "I heard a commotion like a forceful commotion...and then I heard a pop. I knew it was a gunshot."Brooks did not live in the apartment, police said. They are investigating a possible connection between the Monday night shooting and another shooting earlier in February in which a Chicago firefighter was injured while putting out a car fire about a mile away from the apartment."The information that I have from the 17th District is that this was a targeted attack," said 33rd Ward Alderman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez. "There was somebody in that apartment that was being targeted and it was not a random incident."In fact, police believe it may have been an act of retaliation connected to the Albany Park shooting on Feb. 2. The firefighter in that incident was injured by crossfire in a gang-related shooting. Investigators said Brooks knew one of the men arrested in that incident, though it was not clear whether that was the man with her Monday night.Her family is still in shock, and are now in search of answers."For anyone that know her, know she have a good heart," said Latasha Shields, cousin. "She was a loving mother. She loved her kids."Police said they expect some significant retaliations to take place as the result of Brooks' murder. They have moved additional resources into the 17th District in anticipation of that.Ald. Rodriguez-Sanchez said she would be taking up the subject in a Tuesday afternoon meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot as well.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.