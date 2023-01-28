Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 8 shot, 2 fatally in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO -- At least eight people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home. A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

In nonfatal shootings, a toddler and a man were shot early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5400 block of South Damen Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. A 52-year-old man was parking his vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat when someone inside a light green SUV fired shots. The man, who suffered a graze wound on his left side, drove to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The child, who was grazed in the left shoulder, is also in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A teen boy was also shot early Saturday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood's 100 block of West 127th Street at about 1:43 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when someone inside a grey sedan opened fire. The teen, shot in the left hand, was driven to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

At least three other people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, seven fatally, in shootings across the city, police said.

