Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death on Near West Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the United Center neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The man, 21, was found unresponsive in the 2500 block of West Adams Street about 2:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 1 killed, another injured after gunman opens fire at Austin bar, police say

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)