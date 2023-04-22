Chicago shooting: Man shot to death during argument in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO -- A man has died after a shooting in South Chicago early Saturday, police said.

The man, 33, was arguing with someone he knew when he was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)