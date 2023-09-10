Chicago shootings: At least 19 shot, 5 killed weekend gun violence across city, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death Friday night on 8000 blk. of S. Hermitage Ave. in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said at least 19 people have been shot, five fatally, across the city so far this weekend.

A man was found shot to death in Humboldt Park early Sunday, Chicago police said.

The 45-year-old victim was discovered was multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Four men were critically injured in a Saturday evening shooting inside a South Side home, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens complex. That's in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The men were inside a residence there when gunfire broke out.

A 23-year-old man, shot in the back, was transported to Northwestern Hospital. Two other men, a 28-year-old shot in the hip and a 39-year-old shot in the back, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another 28-year-old man, shot in the chest, took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All four men were in critical condition.

Police said a female person, whose age was not immediately known, was taken in for questioning. Investigators found three weapons on the scene. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A man, 25, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on Saturday around 9:52 a.m. in the 5000 block of West 45th Street in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.

Chicago police said they're investigating what appears to be a domestic-related shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to police, at about 8:04 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were inside a home in the 12000 blk. of S. Prairie when a known offender opened fire striking both victims throughout the body. The male victim was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also transported to Christ and is listed in critical condition. A person of interest is currently being questioned by Area Detectives.

A person was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded to shots fired in an alley found the person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head just before 3 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said. The person, a male whose age wasn't immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex just over a mile away.

At about 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man shot in the hallway, police said. The man, 44, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He died due to his injuries. No one from either shooting was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 42 people were shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.