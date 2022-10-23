Chicago shootings: 9 juveniles among 43 shot, 10 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine juveniles are among at least 43 people shot, ten fatally, in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend, police said.

Five people were shot, three fatally, after a caravan involving about 100 cars on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

WATCH: CPD provides update after 5 shot, 3 killed amid street drifting

Police said they responded to calls of a caravan that had taken over the Archer and Kedzie intersection, where drifting occurred. At least 13 rounds were fired, police said. Four male shooting victims self-transported to Holy Cross and Mount Sinai hospitals.

The three victims who died, including two 20-year-olds, were affiliated with a gang, police said. The third victim's age is not yet known. The two men who survived, 21 and 19 years old, are in serious condition, but expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

It is unclear how the drag racing escalated into a shooting. Police did not recover any guns on the scene and said they are still looking to speak with "one or two people" who are "not necessarily" those in the hospital. Area One detectives are investigating.

This weekend has been particularly violent for juveniles in Chicago.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Saturday night near South Fairfield and South Washtenaw avenues in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police. Police say two males got out of a car and shot the victims. The teen boy was shot in the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later identified him as Rishiwn Hendricks. The teen girl was struck twice in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No one has been arrested and police are investigating.

A 14-year-old boy was also grazed by gunfire Saturday night at a playground in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The teen suffered a graze wound to the face about 7 p.m. while in the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Friday night was also violent evening for Chicago's youth.

A 12-year-old boy is still in serious condition after he was shot on the West Side Friday night. Someone inside a gray sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the chest near South Albany Avenue and West Arthington Street in Lawndale at about 8:35 p.m. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said. Police haven't provided further details about what led to the incident, but this was one of multiple shootings overnight injuring teens. In this case, police said no one has been arrested as that 12-year-old boy continues to be treated at Stroger Hospital.

About 15 minutes later, a 16-year-old boy was walking in a Far South Side alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

A teen girl was shot on the South Side about an hour later, police said. The 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the South Commons neighborhood's 2600 block of South King Drive when she heard shots and felt pain. She self-transported to Insight Hospital & Medical Center Chicago in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Early Saturday morning, a teen boy was shot on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4000 block of South Langley Avenue at about 1 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when two people approached him and opened fire. The Chicago Fire Department transported the teen, who was shot in the foot, to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot just hours later, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue at about 6:53 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was outside when a sedan stopped near him and someone opened fire. The teen, shot multiple times in the body, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

In other shootings

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night. The man, 55, was in the 400 block of South Wells Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain around 11 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Austin on the West Side. A woman who was inside her home heard a loud noise from outside and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago police said. His age is believed to be between 20 and 25 years. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

About an hour later, another man was fatally shot during an argument at a South Side home on Saturday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 9:32 p.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said. Two 31-year-old men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim, shot in the back and head, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He later died. When police arrived on the scene, they found the alleged shooter and took him into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Around the same time, a man was fatally shot in South Shore. The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. at an apartment complex parking lot in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests were reported.

Another man was shot and killed inside a residence early Sunday in Scottsdale. The man, 37, was inside a home in the 4600 block of West 87th Street when another man shot him about 2 a.m. before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

Hours later, a man was found fatally shot early Sunday in Bronzeville. At about 4:15 a.m., the 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 4900 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.