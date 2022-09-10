Chicago shootings: 10 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

A man who was riding a scooter was struck by a car and fatally shot by someone inside Friday evening in South Shore Friday night.

CHICAGO -- At least 10 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago since Friday night, police said.

Two men were shot, one fatally, near a CTA Red Line stop on the Near South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., according to police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another man, whose age was unknown, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back and face.

No one is in custody and police didn't release additional details.

A 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was struck by a car and fatally shot by someone inside Friday evening on the South Side.

A Hyundai sonata struck the man at about 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 23000 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man ran west on 71st Street when someone inside the Sonata opened fire, striking the man in the head and chest.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The sonata then crashed into a guard rail, police said. No one was in custody.

Later Friday night, at about 8:21 p.m., 45-year-old man was found in a West Woodland park with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.