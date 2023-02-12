Chicago shootings: At least 16 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 16 people have been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Little Italy neighborhood's 1300 block of South Morgan Street at about 1:42 a.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was inside his vehicle when two unknown males approached him and fired shots. The victim, shot in the head, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Minutes later, another man was killed in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue just before 2 a.m., police said. A 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg was found on the ground. The victim was rushed in critical condition to St Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

On Saturday morning, a man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:31 a.m., police said. A 23-year-old man was with an unknown male, who took out a gun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The victim, shot in the body multiple times, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago police are also investigating a Friday evening shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side. Officers said the 21-year-old driver was shot in the head. ABC7 was told he was traveling near 54th and Hoyne in Back of the Yards around 5:53 p.m. when someone on foot opened fire on him. He lost control of his vehicle and struck two parked cars before rolling over, police said. So, far no one is in custody. At last check, the driver was in critical condition. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, 20 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

