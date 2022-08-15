Chicago shootings: 44 shot, 8 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 44 people have been shot, eight fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Hyde Park.

About 8:38 p.m., he was standing outside in the 9400-block of South University Avenue when someone in a vehicle driving by fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the groin, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the South Side, blocks away from where another teen was shot about 45 minutes earlier.

The 16-year-old was near a sidewalk about 4:05 p.m. in the 13100-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

About 45 minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot about three blocks away. About 3:20 p.m., the teen was in the 13200-block of South Langley Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Five people were shot, one fatally on the city's South Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood at about 12:20 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1800 block of West 78th Street, police said. A 19-year-old woman shot three times and died from her injuries, CPD said. The medical examiner's office identified her as Tacara Tunstall. Another victim, a 17-year-old girl, is in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Three others, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. They are listed in fair condition. Two of them were shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Other details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but police believe the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. No one has been arrested as Area Two detectives try to sort through the shooting.

Hours later, a man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said. The gunman fled the scene.

In nonfatal shootings Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded after being shot in the head while driving in Brighton Park. About 3:30 a.m., the boy was heading north in the 4300 block of South Western Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

About an hour earlier, two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting in Albany Park. They were outside about 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Montrose Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The older man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound in the thigh and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. The younger man, 32, was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

SATURDAY

Early Saturday, a man was found shot to death in North Lawndale. The man, 19, was located with a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:17 a.m. outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were reported.

Less than an hour later, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Burnside on the South Side. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, Chicago police said. The 28-year-old was shot in the left arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The other man, whose age is unknown, was grazed on the left side of his head and refused medical care on scene, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

At about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, a woman was shot inside a vehicle on the Near North Side. The woman, 19, was in the 100 block of West Ohio Street when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. She was shot in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. No one was arrested.

Hours later, a teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said. The boy said he did not have any belongings on him and the other male shot him in the leg and fled the scene, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. There was no one in custody.

FRIDAY

Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary "Shot in the Dark," was shot and killed on Friday.

"He had recently opened up a neighborhood store and a salon on 87th," former Orr assistant coach Jimalle Ridley said. "He had invested a lot in that and had just hired some people last week."

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a call of a shooting at the Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve and found Pryor, 27, shot multiple times, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff's office.

"I went down there last night to the scene," Orr basketball coach Lou Adams said. "His mom and cousin called me. He was dead right on the spot."

Adams has heard several stories about what happened but doesn't have any concrete information on the incident.

"He was a good person inside," Adams said. "He wanted something out of life and it took a long time to get to where he wanted but he finally got there. And now it's gone."

Daniel Poneman, now an NBA agent, was a producer on the documentary in 2018 and a friend of Pryor.

"(Marquise) was a gentle giant with a lot of love in his heart," Poneman said.

Adams, who lives in Englewood, drove Pryor to school on the West Side every day back when he was in high school.

"He came and helped start the program up at Orr with me," Adams said. "I'd been talking to him every day lately. He came by the school twice last week to see me."

Pryor missed his senior season at Orr in 2012 after he was arrested for gun possession. He played club basketball in the spring of 2012 and eventually played at Lee Junior College in Texas in 2014.

The Orr community lost another former player, Norvell Meadows, to gun violence recently.

"It's just trauma," Ridley said. "Everyone is in trauma right now. (Pryor) was just a person who had turned down the right path from where he came from. There had been some tragedy but he was on his way to triumph. His story was unique but it ended like so many young men in Chicago, with senseless violence."

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to call detectives at 708-865-4896.

A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened gunfire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said. The driver was shot multiple times and transported to Christ Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported.

About a half-hour later, around 11:10 p.m. Friday, a 62-year-old man was fatally shot in Englewood. He was in a vehicle at a stop sign in the 800 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

In non-fatal attacks, a teenage girl and two other people were injured in a shooting about 9 p.m. Friday in East Garfield Park. The 17-year-old, a 20-year-old woman and a man, 21, were in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The woman was struck in the face and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the body. Both were transported to the same hospital in fair condition. No arrests were made.

Last weekend, at least 58 people were shot in Chicago, eight of them fatally.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)