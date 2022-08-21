Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 32 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old girl is among at least 32 people who have been shot, three fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Canaryville on the South Side. The man, 21, was outside about 12:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.

SATURDAY

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in Gresham on the South Side. Two men were standing outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. One man, believed to be about 22, was struck in the face, neck and chest, police said. The second man, 43, was shot in the back. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man died hours later, officials said. The older man was listed in serious condition. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal Saturday attacks, at least five people were shot on city's South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said. A 40-year-old woman and two men in their 30s were shot multiple times in the body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Another man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also transported to St. Bernard in good condition. There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

Hours later, two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the city's North Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue at about 5 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside of a vehicle when an unknown male approached them and fired shots. The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, police said. The man, who was also shot, took her to St. Francis Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. He was listed in good condition at the same hospital. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

A 6-year-old girl was also shot Saturday on the city's South Side. The girl was near the street around 6:30 p.m. in the 7200-block of S. Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, according to Chicago police. The girl was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, officials said. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A man was in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting at a fast food restaurant on the city's North Side, Chicago police said. It happened around 10:13 p.m. Saturday at the Taco Bell in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 3500 block of West Devon Avenue near suburban Lincolnwood, police said. Witnesses said two people were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was hit in the shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said. Police said the person who fired shots fled the scene. No arrests have been made and Area Five detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. At about 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. There was no one in custody.

Last weekend there were at least 44 people shot, eight fatally, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.