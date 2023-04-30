Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 15 people have been shot this weekend in Chicago, including two fatal shootings in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 39-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso by officers responding to a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was reported in custody as of Saturday. Area detectives were investigating.

Another man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Austin.

Shortly after noon, the 32-year-old was outside in the 5200-block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan and at least one of them opened fire, striking the man multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago shootings last weekend, police said.

