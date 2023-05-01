Chicago shootings: At least 27 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 27 people have been shot, five fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A teen was shot and killed Sunday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, police said. The shooting took place after 9 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified him as 16-year-old Darrien Dallen. No one is in custody and area detectives continue to investigate.

Hours later, a man was killed in another South Side shooting, police said. The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood's 100 block of West 113th Street at about 12:54 p.m., police said. A 40-year-old man was on the street when an unknown person shot him multiple times. Police said the victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Another man was killed in a West Side shooting early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 4900 block of West Hubbard Street at about 12:32 a.m., police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired, and found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours later, more deadly gunfire broke out on the West Side when a man was killed in the South Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, the 32-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan, and at least one of them opened fire, striking the man multiple times, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

At least 18 other people have been shot in Chicago this weekend. Last weekend, at least 20 people were shot, one fatally, across the city.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.