Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 15 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

An early Sunday morning shooting on the city's Northwest Side left three people killed and another critically hurt, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at West Melrose Street and North Central Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood at about 2:26 a.m., police said. An altercation at a local bar spilled out onto the street and someone fired shots. The alleged shooter fled the scene in a dark SUV.

WATCH: Chicago police provide update after 4 shot, 3 killed on NW Side

A 50-year-old man, shot in the head and chest, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Two more victims, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were transported with multiple gunshot wounds to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A 25-year-old woman, shot in the head, was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

On Saturday, a Chicago police officer was stabbed and the suspect shot during an incident, according to police. CPD said they are responding to a police-involved shooting near 99th and Wentworth in Roseland on the South Side. A 29-year-old officer suffered stab wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious but stable condition. A 35-year-old man is said to be in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound, officials said.

WATCH | CPD give update after police-involved shooting

According to police, officers were responding to a call of a man entering a home and holding a woman hostage in a bedroom with a knife. Officers were able to safely remove the woman but the suspect then lunged at police with the knife, stabbing an officer in his shoulder and head, officials said. That officer then fired his weapon, shooting the suspect, police added.

Later that day, a man was shot and killed in a South Side alley , Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood's 0-100 block of West 105th Street at about 7:11 p.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was in an alley when someone shot him in the face and chest. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Earlier Saturday morning, a concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft, Chicago police said. Police are still investigating the attack as it joins the growing number of incidents where armed residents are shooting their alleged attackers to avoid becoming victims of a crime. The gunshots rang out early in morning in the heart of city's Loop .

A 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle in the Loop's 0-100 block of West Randolph Street at about 3:37 a.m., police said. A red SUV passed him, and someone fired shots in his direction. The victim, who holds a FOID card and concealed carry license, took out his gun and fired several rounds, police said. The SUV then fled the scene. The victim, who was not injured, saw someone get out of his parked vehicle and run away. Investigators said minutes after the shooting, the same red SUV involved in the shootout pulled up to the emergency room at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a man in his 20s seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his left knee. About the same time, another man in his 20s walked into Lurie Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Both were subsequently taken into custody. Police said they are seeking a third offender, whose age is unknown. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident. Police did not immediately provide further information. This latest incident is at least the second time in about a week that a legally armed resident in Chicago has shot an alleged attacker to avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

Chicago police are also looking for the person who shot a woman in the face while she was driving about an hour earlier. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood's 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue, police said. Police said someone in a blue sedan fired shots and drove off. The woman is critically injured. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

On Friday night, a man was shot to death in Bronzeville on the South Side. The man, 36, was on the sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken by his friends to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.