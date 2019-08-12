Shoplifter pointed gun at Walmart employees in Niles: police

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Walmart store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in suburban Niles, according to the Niles Police Department.

At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the store, 5630 W. Touhy Ave., after receiving a report of a man with a gun, police said.

Employees approached a man and woman suspected of theft and tried to recover the stolen merchandise, police said. The man pointed a silver-colored gun at the employees and ran away with the woman, police said.

The suspects are described as a man and woman between the ages of 25 and 35, police said. The man was wearing an orange baseball hat, white T-shirt and black athletic style shorts. The woman was wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and sandals.

The incident appears to be isolated, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nilesshopliftingrobberywalmart
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Skimming device found at Loop Target ATM
WATCH FUTURECAST: RADAR: Severe storms possible Monday evening
Michelle Obama Athletic Complex opens in West Loop
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colo. prison yard
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
Teen trying to bring loaded gun in carry-on arrested
Show More
Images released of 3 suspects in robbery at South Loop CTA station
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Mattress thrown from West Loop high-rise nearly hits man
CPS student to take first flight at 2019 Chicago Air & Water show
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
More TOP STORIES News