Shoplifter pointed gun at Walmart employees in Niles: police

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Walmart store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in suburban Niles, according to the Niles Police Department.At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the store, 5630 W. Touhy Ave., after receiving a report of a man with a gun, police said.Employees approached a man and woman suspected of theft and tried to recover the stolen merchandise, police said. The man pointed a silver-colored gun at the employees and ran away with the woman, police said.The suspects are described as a man and woman between the ages of 25 and 35, police said. The man was wearing an orange baseball hat, white T-shirt and black athletic style shorts. The woman was wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and sandals.The incident appears to be isolated, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.