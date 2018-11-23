SHOPPING

1,000 line up for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at Lincoln Park Binny's

EMBED </>More Videos

One thousand beer fans lined up outside the Lincoln Park Binny's for the annual release of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One thousand beer fans lined up outside the Lincoln Park Binny's early Friday morning for the annual release of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout.

The beer is released every year on Black Friday. The Lincoln Park store opened two hours early at 7 a.m. for the release.

Staff from Goose Island and Intelligentsia were on hand to hand out coffee to those who lined up overnight and the parking lot was closed to make room for the line. The beer is also available at other Chicago area Binny's locations.

Those waiting in line will be able to get a case of Bourbon County Stout. Aside from the Original Bourbon County Stout, there is also the Reserve Bourbon County Brand Stout, Proprietor's Bourbon County Brand Stout, Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine, Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Stout, Bourbon County Brand Bramble Rye Stout, Bourbon County Brand Coffee Barleywine and Bourbon County Brand Midnight Orange Stout.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingfoodbeerChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
Local shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Quick Tip: How to prevent 'Porch Pirates' from snagging packages
More Shopping
Top Stories
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
Pope Francis selects Cardinal Cupich to group organizing abuse summit
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Mother, boyfriend arrested for Calif. toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
CTA Holiday Train starts running Friday
Maple Tree Inn reopening at temporary location in Blue Island Friday
Show More
Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy Friday with rain late
Mother of patient treated by slain Mercy doctor grateful for son's health on Thanksgiving
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
More News