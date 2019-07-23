2019 hot summer beauty buys with 'The Go-To Girlfriend' Sadie Murray

CHICAGO -- What are the hottest beauty products around for summer? "The Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray gives us her top picks.
Olay
Olay Regenerist Whip with SPF 25 ($28.99): This SPF 25 moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You'll experience skin that's smooth, matte and shine-free. Forget about that sticky or greasy feeling, have it all with Regenerist Whip for powerful skincare with a light-as-air finish year-round.
Olay Sun Face Sunscreen SPF 35 + Shine Control ($19.99): Oil-absorbing face sunscreen mattifies complexion while protecting skin from UVA & UVB rays. Leaves skin shine-free with no greasy, oily look, no white cast & no smell. You can purchase at your local retailer.
Jojoba Oil
What is Jojoba?
Jojoba has been used for centuries and became popular in the cosmetic industry when it was discovered as a natural alternative to whale oil. Jojoba oil is sustainable, cruelty-free and vegan. Jojoba is native to SouthWestern North America, and is part of the botanical heritage of the USA.
Jojoba oil is commonly found in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products.
Jojoba Oil and Benefits
Jojoba oil is not an oil! It's a liquid wax, making it exceptional for providing skin with long term moisture and protection, perfect for the summer season. It's most known for its superior stability, versatility and skin compatibility.
Jojoba oil's chemical composition is similar to that found naturally in our skin's sebum so is a perfect candidate for maintaining healthy, moisturized skin.
Jojoba oil's composition also includes a lot of anti-oxidants that contribute to helping protect skin.
Hask Keratin Protein Hair line
One Love Organics Botanical C facial serum
Grace + Tonic Botanical Beauty eye serum
The Tara Growth System
The Tara Growth System harnesses the power of the onion to aid in hair growth and regeneration, with targeted treatments that fortify hair. The line includes a 3-step approach to hair growth, with Sulfate-Free Onion Remedy Shampoo, Onion Remedy Conditioner and Onion Remedy Concentrate. Infused with onion extract, plant extracts, minerals and antioxidants, Onion Remedy products maintain a clean, odorless scent, while keeping hair full, healthy and growing.
taraformula.com
$94 for 3 piece set
Herbal Dynamics Beauty
Herbal Dynamics Beauty is a natural skincare brand that focuses on the synergy of natural botanicals like aloe, green tea and chamomile combined with the best of modern skincare science like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and peptides to deliver effective products.
HDB Acai & Mango Sugar Lip Scrub: $22
Ingredients like nourishing shea, cocoa and mango butters pair with exotic oils to soften as sugar provides gentle exfoliation, leaving lips plump, smooth and soft.
This product contains ingredients that volumize and promote healthy skin over time. This lip scrub prepares lips for balms, masks and other moisturizing treatment
HDB Mango & Green Tea Firming Eye Mask: $20
Reduces the appearance of dark circles with green tea and caffeine, as apple and mango extracts calm and soothe puffiness. Contains ingredients that plump and promote healthy skin over time. Apply to under-eye area for 3-5 minutes and remove for a fresh, youthful appearance.
Herbaldynamicsbeauty.com
Nature's Bounty ClearComplexion
Break up with breakouts with Nature's Bounty ClearComplexion Beauty Gels. The combination of skin-clarifying Zinc and Manganese works to help get rid of non-cystic acne. The perfect addition to any summer beauty routine, these soft-gels help achieve blemish-free skin. Available at Walgreen's.
Aveline Razor
Aveline Razor features 3 gliding roller balls, an easy push-button blade replacement, and a built-in stand. The multi-pivot razor head has a 3+3 flexible blade cartridge, which allows for longer strokes and hugs your curves so you'll never have to go over the same spot twice.
The finger-controlled handle can be held four ways and is especially convenient for those who have difficulty holding a traditional razor (like those who suffer from arthritis.) The moisture strip containing lavender oil, aloe and Vitamin E. Aveline's compact design allows for easy transportation.
Razor Refill Pack: The refill pack comes with four razor heads. Aveline's six-blade cartridge was engineered to create the world's easiest blade change system. With just the push of a button, the cartridge pops off with ease so you can replace with a fresh one.
Salt & Sugar Scrub: The exfoliating scrub is used before you start shaving to remove any dead skin and breathes new life into your skin. The scrub made out of a mixture of natural salt, sugar, and botanical oils which removes dirt and exfoliates to maintain your healthy skin.
Shea Butter Shaving Cream: With Aveline's Shea Butter Shave Cream, it's time to wave goodbye to post-shave irritation. This soothing blend of shea butter and botanical oils protects, conditions and lubricates skin for easy hair removal and an effortless shave.
Botanical Body Lotion: Aveline's lightweight botanical body lotion melts into the skin, giving it that extra shot of moisture without saturating it or leaving behind a filmy residue. It leaves your skin feeling touchably soft after shaving.
Price: Available on Aveline's website, a la carte or in monthly subscriptions. The Individual razor is $10. Cartridge refill packs sell for $10. The Salt & Sugar Body Scrub, Shea Butter Shaving Cream, and Botanical Lotion sell for $8 each. Aveline offers a starter pack which includes the razor, scrub, shaving cream, and lotion for $29.99.
Aveline offers one, two and three-month subscription options. Subscriptions are offered at $8 for a single blade and handle. After the initial delivery of a handle and blade, each monthly delivery will include 4 refill blades for $10.
Where to purchase: Aveline razor is sold exclusively on www.avelinerazor.com.
Color Street Nail Polish
Each Color Street Nail Strip consists of a base coat, rich color and top coat made of high quality, genuine nail polish. They are available in hundreds of colors and designs, with new collections launching several times throughout the year.
COLOR STREET NAIL STRIP PRODUCT BENEFITS:
100% real nail polish
Lasts up to 10 days
No dry time
Easy to apply
Removable with any polish remover
Salon quality at half the cost
Instantaneous, flawless application with no appointment needed
PRICE: Solids, $11; Glitters, $12; Designs, $13; French Manicure, $14; NEW! Pedicure, $11-$13
WHERE TO BUY: Through your local Color Street Stylist or at colorstreet.com
2019 hot summer beauty buys with 'The Go-To Girlfriend' Sadie Murray
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News