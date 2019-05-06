2019 Nurses Week freebies and deals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5286962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Where nurses and teachers can find appreciation deals.

This week, it's all about the women and men who work in hospitals, doctors' offices and healthcare.For the past 17 years, Gallup polls have consistently found that nursing is the most trusted profession for honesty and ethical standards.Monday, May 6 marks the first day of National Nurses Week.The week aims to raise awareness on just how important nurses are.All week long, several businesses will offer deals for nurses.Some offers vary by location. Remember to call ahead to confirm.Amazon - Amazon has a list of free nursing books available on Kindle. One option is "Notes on Nursing What It Is, and What It Is Not" by Florence Nightingale - whose birthday marks the end of National Nurses Week. These books are available for a limited time only.Cinnabon -Since 2001, Cinnabon has supported the Daisy Foundation by inviting nurses to enjoy a free cinnamon roll at participating bakeries during National Nurses Week.Disney World - If you're ready for a vacation at any time, Disney has nurses covered at the Swan and Dolphin resorts. To get the discount, you have to call 800-227-1500 and mention the code DREAMS. Just be sure to tell them you're a nurse at the time of your booking.Texas de Brazil: At this restaurant, you can get a "heroes discount," as they call it, any time. Texas de Brazil offers a 20% discount for service members, EMS and teachers on dinner and lunch prices (salad area-only, too). The promotion is valid once you show a badge or ID.