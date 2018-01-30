3 New Vintage & Consignment Shops In Chicago

Wild Prairie
1109 N. Western Ave. (between Thomas St. & Haddon Ave.), Ukrainian Village
Photo: Wild Prairie/Yelp
Previously home to the much-loved Kstarke Records, Wild Prairie is a vintage spot that offers a curated selection of apparel, accessories and vinyl records.
The new shop comes courtesy of a previous owner of Wild Prairie, and it also carries some of KStarke's record inventory.
Yelp users are excited about Wild Prairie, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Ronen G., who reviewed Wild Prairie on January 27th, wrote: "Lovely outfits! Great record selection with lots of rare and interesting finds. Cool hats too."
Drew T. noted: "While it's sad to see Kstarke has moved on, it's cool that a friend of Kevin's took over the spot with an expansive upgrade. Turntables up front, solid sets of disco and hiphop discs, vintage clothes and accessories, plus a cute and friendly dog."
Wild Prairie is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon-7pm, and Sunday from noon-5pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Alex's Attic
2733 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Spaulding Ave. & Sawyer Ave.), Logan Square
Photo: Alex's attic/Yelp
Alex's Attic has its origins in the local flea markets, according to its Yelp page. Now, Frank and Jamie Marquez--"the brother-and-sister duo who share a love of retail"--have opened up a storefront in Logan Square.
The thrift shop offers styles for the whole family, with both new and used articles of clothing, shoes and accessories. Like any consignment store, Alex's purchases some of its merchandise from neighbors looking to sell wardrobe items they no longer want.
Yelp users are excited about Alex's Attic, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Kay S., who reviewed Alex's Attic on November 15th, wrote: "This place just opened recently and it's exactly what the neighborhood needs. Locally owned rather than a faceless chain. Amazing selection of new and vintage clothes. Super nice workers."
Thomas B. noted: "This is a great addition to the neighborhood. My wife stopped in last weekend and found several great professional items for her work wardrobe for a very reasonable price."
Alex's Attic is open daily from 11am-8pm.
Vintage Grind House
4329 N. Kedzie Ave. (between Cullom Ave. & Montrose Ave.), Irving Park
Photo: Keelin B./Yelp
Vintage Grind House is a vintage furniture store that specializes in mid-century modern, Hollywood Regency and antique home decor. It also carries a small selection of antique toys.
The fledgling business has just one review, giving it a current rating of five starson Yelp.
Yelper Irena T., who was one of the first users to visit Vintage Grind House on December 21st, wrote: "The owners are fantastic, friendly, knowledgeable and Joe has an amazing eye for good quality period furniture. Assortment is amazing, the quality is great and the prices are fair...it is my favorite secret place to visit and buy."
Vintage Grind House is open Thursday from noon-6pm, Friday from 11am-6pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)