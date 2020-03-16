Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as COVID-19 keeps people home

FILE image (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

NEW YORK -- Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon's warehouse and delivery network.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

The Seattle-based company said the job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.

Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazoncoronavirusu.s. & worldonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Chicago woman on lockdown in Venice
All Illinois schools close Tuesday
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants closing Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
No visitors allowed: Hospitals set up isolation pods in preparations for COVID-19 patient influx
All Illinois schools close Tuesday
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
Show More
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Free meals available at all CPS schools during COVID-19 closures
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 24 COVID-19 cases
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
More TOP STORIES News