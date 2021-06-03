amazon

Prime Day 2021 to be held over 2 days in June

NEW YORK -- Amazon said Wednesday that it will hold its annual Prime Day over two days in June this year, the earliest it has ever held the sales event.

Typically, Amazon holds Prime Day in July. Amazon has said it was holding it earlier due to the Olympics, which starts next month and take people's attention away.

Last year, Amazon postponed Prime Day to October because of the pandemic and used the sales event to kickoff holiday shopping early.

This year, Prime Day will be held from June 21 to June 22 in 20 countries, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy and Japan.


Amazon said this year Prime members will get a $10 credit on Prime Day if they spend $10 at select small businesses between June 7 and June 20, part of a new $100 million investment the company is making to boost small businesses.

