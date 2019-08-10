Heading back to college? Don't forget these dorm room essentials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is winding down, which means students are getting ready to head back to college.
Lifestyle Expert Melanie Rudd joined ABC7 with all the essentials you need before getting back to the dorms.
Keep your beauty stash organized and out of the way (and your roommate happy) with organizers.
Organization Station:
Caboodles Medium Train Case: $99
Cadoodles On-the-Go Girl $20
Available at https://www.caboodles.com/
Snack Time:
Black+Decker Single Serve Quiet Blender: $29.00
Available at https://www.walmart.com/
Skincare Musts:
Jack Black Clean & Cool Basics Set: $54
Available at https://www.getjackblack.com/
ProactivMD 3-piece System+Deluxe Brush Kit: $19.95
Available at https://www.proactiv.com/
Tote around your books and gear in these fashionable and functional clear backpacks, with plenty of compartments to keep all your stuff organized.
More Must-haves
Smarty Clear Backpacks: $46.976
Available at https://www.thesmartyco.com/
For Her: Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie & Performance Jogger: $89 and $94
For Him: Vuori Movement Hoodie and Sunday Performance Jogger: $119 and $89
Available at https://www.vuoriclothing.com/
