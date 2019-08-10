Shopping

Heading back to college? Don't forget these dorm room essentials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is winding down, which means students are getting ready to head back to college.

Lifestyle Expert Melanie Rudd joined ABC7 with all the essentials you need before getting back to the dorms.

For more tips from Melanie Rudd visit her website, melanierudchadwick.com/

Keep your beauty stash organized and out of the way (and your roommate happy) with organizers.

Organization Station:

Caboodles Medium Train Case: $99

Cadoodles On-the-Go Girl $20

Available at https://www.caboodles.com/

Snack Time:

Black+Decker Single Serve Quiet Blender: $29.00

Available at https://www.walmart.com/

Skincare Musts:

Jack Black Clean & Cool Basics Set: $54

Available at https://www.getjackblack.com/

ProactivMD 3-piece System+Deluxe Brush Kit: $19.95

Available at https://www.proactiv.com/

Tote around your books and gear in these fashionable and functional clear backpacks, with plenty of compartments to keep all your stuff organized.

More Must-haves

Smarty Clear Backpacks: $46.976

Available at https://www.thesmartyco.com/

For Her: Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie & Performance Jogger: $89 and $94

For Him: Vuori Movement Hoodie and Sunday Performance Jogger: $119 and $89

Available at https://www.vuoriclothing.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoback to schoolshopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 critically injured in Logan Square apartment fire
4 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by
2 arrested after striking CPD vehicle with stolen Audi: police
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm Saturday
West Pullman fire badly burns boy, injures 4 others; boy engulfed in flame, neighbors say
Show More
Veteran gifted with wheelchair at Tinley Park country concert
2 vehicles burst into flames in Dan Ryan rollover crash; 6 taken to hospitals
Unfounded reports of ICE agents in Pilsen stoke fear
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
Bronzeville restaurant to feed 800 cops working Bud Billiken Parade route
More TOP STORIES News