WINDY CITY LIVE

Back-to-school deals from Couponology

We've got back-to-school deals.

Couponology's Liz Mare visited WCL talked about what you can find with our exclusive codes and offers from Shoe Carnival, Tillys, Shutterfly and Villa.

Take advantage of all the deals by visiting COUPONOLOGY.COM

CLICK ON THESE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT THE TOP OF THE COUPONOLOGY WEBSITE

Shoe Carnival - BOGO 50% off + extra 15% off through 8/23
- Use Code: BTS15

Tillys - 15% off site wide + free shipping through 8/26

- Use Code: BTS15

Shutterfly - 50% off kids' collection for new customers through 9/30
- Use Code: KIDS50

Villa - 25% off select apparel items through 10/1
- Use Code: VILLABTS25
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingWindy City LIVEback to schoolcoupons
WINDY CITY LIVE
Hip-hop superstar G-Eazy shares some cocktail recipes, talks about Endless Summer Tour
Broadway in Chicago's summer concert preview
Next on Windy City LIVE
Fundraiser prepares CPS teachers for new school year
More Windy City LIVE
SHOPPING
Orland Park bridal shop says it's taking 'immediate' action on delayed dresses
Wisconsin's 5-day sales tax holiday
Brides say Orland Park dress shop almost ruined their weddings
Hot toys for the summer
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Near North Side gas leak shuts down Inner Lake Shore Drive
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Koala gets its own seat on an airplane
Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop
Woman hospitalized after barricading herself in room with daughter in Lawndale, police say
Show More
FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Minn. deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More News