Windy City LIVE

Back to school deals with Couponology

CHICAGO -- We've got exclusive promo codes for deals on clothing, shoes, backpacks, glasses and contacts - just in time for the first day of school!

TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF *ALL* OF THESE DEALS HEAD TO COUPONOLOGY.COM RIGHT NOW!

CLICK ON THESE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT THE TOP OF THE COUPONOLOGY WEBSITE: www.couponology.com/

Tilly's - 15% off your entire order + FREE Shipping
Use Code: BTS15

Shutterfly - 50% off sitewide + $10 off with the code
Use Code: WINDYCITY

Shoe Carnival - 20% off your purchase
Use Code: WINDYCITY20

Eyeconic - 10% off for students
Use Code: WINDYCITY

This segment was produced with and sponsored by: Couponology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoback to schoolschooldealsshoppingcouponswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
VitaLife meal moment of the day: Water
Next on Windy City LIVE
Doctor discusses benefits of dental implants
VitaLife meal moment of the day: Sweeteners
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
3 ways to survive an active shooter incident
Obama library brings elation but also fear of displacement
Show More
DCFS investigating after 7-month-old left alone in bathtub dies
5 heat-related deaths so far this summer in Chicago area
Cleanup begins in Grant Park after Lollapalooza; Man dies after being transported from festival
Trump, Biden refer to wrong cities in mass shooting comments
Teen arrested after child thrown from 10th floor
More TOP STORIES News