Back to school deals with Couponology

CHICAGO -- We've got exclusive promo codes for deals on clothing, shoes, backpacks, glasses and contacts - just in time for the first day of school!TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF *ALL* OF THESE DEALS HEAD TO COUPONOLOGY.COM RIGHT NOW!CLICK ON THESE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT THE TOP OF THE COUPONOLOGY WEBSITE: www.couponology.com/ Tilly's -Shutterfly -Shoe Carnival -Eyeconic -