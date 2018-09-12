WINDY CITY LIVE

Back to school fashion by Goodwill

Even though school is back in session, the need for fall/winter gear for your kids is still in high demand.

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Goodwill.

Even though school is back in session, the need for fall/winter gear for your kids is still in high demand. But how do you add new looks to your child's wardrobe without breaking the bank? Time to think Goodwill!

With 67 Goodwill Store and Donation Centers around the Chicagoland area, you will always find something new and unique. And the money goes to a great cause. Revenue from the sale of donated items help fund job training and other Goodwill mission programs and services. Plus their workforce Connection Centers (Englewood, North Riverside, Lombard) offer free job search assistance and resources.

To find your possibilities, visit the Goodwill website.

Looks for Back to School 2018:

Christopher and Saul
  • Pants, T-shirt, plaid shirt or jacket, backpack

  • Total: under $14.00 each

Trends: graphic tees, plaid shirt instead of a jacket; jeans
Graphic tees, cargo pants in grey; bright, bold fall colors (orange); coordinated, monochromatic outfit.
Isabella
  • Leggings, dress as top, fun bracelet, backpack

  • Total: under $18.00

Trend: Transitioning summer clothes into fall: lacey summer dress with ruffles (big for fall) is a fall top when paired with leggings; add fun bracelet and backpack and she's ready for school or weekend activity.

Karen
  • Dress, denim shirt (or jacket) with leggings; necklace and handbag

  • Total: under $19.00

Trend: fall layering: summer dress, shirt (or jacket), leggings; handbag and necklace. Perfect transition for young lady moving up to high school.

Kimberly
  • Jacket, tank, leatherette leggings

  • Total: under $24.00

Trend: athleisure; outfit take college woman from work-out to meeting up with friends
Faux leather looks great and is more affordable than the real deal.

Marelyn
  • Dress, jacket, boots, handbag

  • Total: under $25.00

Trend: lacy summer dress transitions into fall with faux leather bomber jacket with studs; boots and handbag.
