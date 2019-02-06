RECALL

Barbie camper recall: 'Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released'

EMBED </>More Videos

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper recalled. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall of its Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers due to concerns that a child could get hurt.

The company has received 17 reports that the power wheels kept running after the pedal was released, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product, which was sold exclusively at Walmart, is hot pink with blue accents and has a grey foot pedal. It has a Barbie logo on the back.

To know if you have the exact product that was recalled, look for the model number printed on a label under the hood. The recall is for model number FRC29.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who owns the recalled product should discontinue use and follow Fisher-Price's instructions to get free repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbarbierecallchildrenmattel
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
What to know about Listeria
More recall
SHOPPING
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Best and worst deals in February
Chicago Made: Headlightz and Nekz
Quick Tip: Questionable websites selling products
More Shopping
Top Stories
LIVE TRACK: Ice storm creates slick roads across area
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Surveillance images released of suspect in Pink Line robberies
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with evening rain
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
BMW Car Fires: More fires reported in parked cars while engines off
Teacher strike at 4 CICS schools continues Wednesday
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Show More
Mysterious Chicago police angle deepens in deadly Yorba Linda plane crash
Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
The role of the designated survivor
More News