Best and worst deals in February

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and many shoppers will be on the hunt to find big discounts on the perfect gifts. Money Talks News reports the best deals--and the biggest duds--on the market this month.At the top of the list are the typical Valentine's Day gifts like jewelry, lingerie, flowers, and gift baskets. According to MTN, jewelry will be discounted up to 20 percent on and offline, and lingerie shoppers could see discounts of up to 90 percent off in the days leading up the V-day. Flowers and gift baskets are also projected to be marked down 20 to 50 percent on Groupon and other coupon sites and retailers.Gifts for that special someone are not the only items that will go on sale this month. MTN projects that Presidents' Day deals could offer discounts on clothing, furniture and mattresses up to 85 percent off. With tax time nearby, retailers are also offering 30 to 50 percent off on tax software programs.Now for the duds--the worst items to buy this month. Smartphones may be tempting to buy, but holding off until spring is the best way to catch a good deal on the latest iPhone or Android. In the spring new models are released, and old models go on sale. Televisions should also be avoided this month and saved for a later date. According to Money Talks News, stores offer the best deals on TVs in November, so holding off on buying until the end of the year is the best bet.Each month offers great deals and terrible duds, but knowing what discounts to look for this month will keep shoppers' pockets full and ready to take on next month's sales.