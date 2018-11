As you consider Christmas gifts for the kids, the Toy Association has just unveiled the finalists for the Toy of the Year Awards.There are 123 finalists this year. Isabel Carrion from the Toy Association joined ABC7 News at 11 to explain what helps a toy rise to the top.Cool Maker KumiKreator (Spin Master) - Nominee for Creative Toy of the YearAge: 8+Price: $29.99Cry Babies (IMC Toys) - Nominee for Doll of the YearAge: 3 - 6Price: $29.99Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip (Barry and Jason Games & Entertainment) - Nominee for Game of the YearAge: 8+Price: $24.99Learning Friends 100 Words Book (LeapFrog) - Nominee for Infant/Toddler Toy of the YearAge: 18 monthsPrice: $17.99Harry Potter Wizard Training (JAKKS Pacific) - Nominee for Innovative Toy of the YearAge: 8+Price: $24.99X-Shot Flying Bug Attack (ZURU) - Nominee for Outdoor Toy of the YearAge: 8+Price: $24.99 Single Pack, $29.99 Double PackStar Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie (Hasbro, Inc.) - Nominee for Plush of the YearAge: 4+Price: $129.99You can learn more about the finalists and vote on your favorite toys at www.toyawards.org