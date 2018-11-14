As you consider Christmas gifts for the kids, the Toy Association has just unveiled the finalists for the Toy of the Year Awards.
There are 123 finalists this year. Isabel Carrion from the Toy Association joined ABC7 News at 11 to explain what helps a toy rise to the top.
Cool Maker KumiKreator (Spin Master) - Nominee for Creative Toy of the Year
Age: 8+
Price: $29.99
Cry Babies (IMC Toys) - Nominee for Doll of the Year
Age: 3 - 6
Price: $29.99
Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip (Barry and Jason Games & Entertainment) - Nominee for Game of the Year
Age: 8+
Price: $24.99
Learning Friends 100 Words Book (LeapFrog) - Nominee for Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year
Age: 18 months
Price: $17.99
Harry Potter Wizard Training (JAKKS Pacific) - Nominee for Innovative Toy of the Year
Age: 8+
Price: $24.99
X-Shot Flying Bug Attack (ZURU) - Nominee for Outdoor Toy of the Year
Age: 8+
Price: $24.99 Single Pack, $29.99 Double Pack
Star Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie (Hasbro, Inc.) - Nominee for Plush of the Year
Age: 4+
Price: $129.99
You can learn more about the finalists and vote on your favorite toys at www.toyawards.org.
