Black Friday frenzy: Deals draw massive crowds to Fashion Outlets of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Friday is officially underway and some major stores at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago have been open all night!It's no secret what's bringing out such large crowds as people seek the best deals this holiday season.Friday morning, many retailers are offering huge doorbusters deals.Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering almost 40-percent off this Kitchen Aid mixer, while slashing an additional 25-percent off your entire purchase. The catch is, that deal only goes until noon Friday.Macy's is selling a 13-piece cookware set 75-percent off, marking it down from $119.00 to just $29.99.If you head over to Target, you could snag Beats wireless headphones for $129, down from $299.Walmart is discounting some Apple products which almost never go on sale. They are selling Airpods for $129, marked down from $159.With next generation gaming consoles due out next year, multiple retailers are unloading the Xbox One bundled with three popular games for $149 bucks.While you're out, make sure you don't forget mobile apps, like Shopsavyy, find you the best deals. It scans a product's barcode, alerting you if another retailer is selling it for less.If you're looking to avoid the crowds and shop online, you can track Amazon's prices on a site called Camel Camel Camel. It will alert you when the prices reach rock-bottom.Despite the great deals on electronics and kitchen appliances, experts said to hold off a bit on buying toys, bedding, fitness equipment, and furniture because those are expected to be cheaper closer to Christmas.If you're in the market for a new car, but don't want to be taken for a ride, now may be the time for you. USA Today said new car shoppers are benefiting from two things this year.One, there's an inventory surplus with plenty of 2018 and 2019 models on deal lots; and two, there are cheaper financing offers available.Those lower financing rates come after the federal reserve cut its key interest rate three times this year, pushing down the cost of borrowing for consumers.