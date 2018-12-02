SHOPPING

British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees

Retailer Argos says the top-only tree will "keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws." (argos.co.uk)

Steffie Drucker
A British company is taking a play out of Elaine Benes' book and is selling only the top half of a Christmas tree.

The top-only trees are artificial, but "stunning (sic) realistic-looking" and "perfect for any room," according to Argos, the retailer selling them.

The half-tree is perfect for households with curious, crawling children, Grinch-like kitties or lots of presents to pile high.

The shrub stands about 6 ft. tall and is "unique and more attractive," according to the retailer. It's available for about $25 in traditional, pre-lit green or you can buy one adorned in fake snow for close to $48.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingchristmaschristmas treecatsgiftsholidayholiday shoppingu.s. & world
SHOPPING
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
9 books sure to make great gifts this holiday season
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
More Shopping
Top Stories
3 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
Bears face Giants without Trubisky
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
Final 2 victims from Indiana jet crash identified
Everything you need to know about Hanukkah
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
264 vehicles towed after Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Happy Hanukkah! Everything you need to know about playing dreidel
More News