SHOPPING

Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

EMBED </>More Videos

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities." (KTRK)

Customers who may have been turned away during Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle still have the chance to take advantage of a birthday deal as a part of the company's bonus club.

Build-A-Bear's Count Your Candles promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.

Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.

The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" sale was shut down after massive lines formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbirthdayparentingchildren
SHOPPING
Amazon Prime Day sets new record
Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags
Early deals to check out before Amazon Prime Day
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
More Shopping
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News