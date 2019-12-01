Small Business Saturday encourages Chicago-area shoppers to buy local

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5727135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighborhoods across Chicago are holding special events for Small Business Saturday, including Lincoln Square on the city's north side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and while the day of deals usually gets all the hype, local retailers are hoping consumers will flock to mom and pop shops this weekend.From Ravenswood to Rogers Park, Chicago shops are heaving investing in the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, hoping the city's customers will invest in them too.In Wicker Park and Bucktown, more than 30 stores partnered with the local chamber of commerce and its executive director Pamela Maass for the window wonderland."They're getting ready to go into their quietest retail months of the year, so it's really important for you to shop local this time of year," Maass said.Other special events are being held around the city, and shoppers are buying in."We'd rather support the neighborhood," said shopper Jill Dixon. "It's important so that we can keep businesses open."Dixon said she and her sons appreciate Volume Bookcafe's neighborhood focus, which includes offering 15% off any book donated to a nearby school."So we can buy books for kids that don't have any books," said Halligan, Dixon's 4-year-old son.Another appeal to shoppers this Saturday was small stores' personal touch."They're willing to accommodate," said Donna Oberhardt.