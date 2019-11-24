Shopping

Chicago Fair Trade opens 6th annual pop-up shop for the holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fair Trade is offering conscious consumers an alternative to Black Friday by opening its sixth annual pop-up shop.

The shop will feature more than 40 locally-owned ethical vendors under one roof. Shoppers can support local businesses and fair trade, knowing that the makers of all items have been paid a fair wage.

The shop will offer a wide variety of hand-crafted home goods, sustainable jewelry, alpaca hats, scarves, and gloves, organic olive oil, coffee, and more.

Chicago Fair Trade Executive Director Katherine Bissell Cordova joined ABC7 live from the shop to discuss this.

Name of event: Chicago Fair Trade Pop-Up Shop

Date: November 1 - December 23

Hours: November hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day; closed Mondays and Thanksgiving Day.

December hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. everyday; closed Mondays

Address: 2717 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614

To learn more, visit www.chicagofairtrade.org/holiday-pop-up-shop.
