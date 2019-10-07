Shopping

Chicago 2019 holiday shopping trends: Study

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost shopping season and if you want to get a head-start on your shopping this year, Accenture has the latest trends in Chicago holiday gift-getting.

According to Accenture's 13th annual holiday shopping survey, Chicagoans are considering the planet as they embark on their holiday shopping adventures this year.

Fifty-six percent of shoppers said they would prefer to shop with a retailer who demonstrates environmental consciousness, like non-plastic bags. Sixty-six percent of Chicagoans said they would be open to receiving non-wrapped gifts in order to save paper, and more than half of the respondents said they would welcome second-hand gifts.

While we're talking shop, 77 percent of Chicagoans said they plan to shop in-store this season, with one-in-five people intending to buy gifts via social media. For those who buy online, security is a consideration, because 22 percent of respondents reported being victim of a porch theft. One-third of respondents are tracking their deliveries, and another third are scheduling deliveries for when someone is home.

You can read the full report here.
