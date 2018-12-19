SHOPPING

Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. (Children's Place)

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The issue is the snowsuits' metal snaps that can detach and be swallowed.

The suits were sold at Children's Place stores and online from August through November of this year. If you have one you should return it immediately for a full refund.

Here's information on the specific style numbers impacted in the recall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingrecallchildrensnowbaby clothingclothingu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Quick Tip: Keeping holiday packages safe from 'porch pirates'
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Prada pulls New York City display after accusations of blackface
Holiday Hot Picks 2018
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police on alert after suburban Chicago carjackings
Funeral arrangements being made for fallen CPD officers
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police: Mom urged girl killed by train to crawl under, cross tracks
Quadruple amputee and mother of 3 earns driver's license
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Calif.
Neb. city must pay huge hospital bill of accused suspect
Armed drive-thru robber thwarted by Texas Burger King worker
Show More
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
3 wounded in West Side shooting
Chicago man caught with 70 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors say
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
More News