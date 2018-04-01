Burger King's Chocolate Whopper
This isn't your traditional hamburger! Burger King's Chocolate Whopper includes a chocolate cake bun, a flame-grilled chocolate patty, raspberry syrup, white chocolate rings (a la onions), candied blood oranges that look just like tomato slices, milk chocolate ribbons and vanilla frosting.
T-Mobile's Sidekick Smartshoephone
the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX— Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018
"From your favorite flip phone to the world's first foot phone," the ad beckons. The Smartshoephone is a shoe with a built-in smartphone, a companion to carrier's wildly popular Sidekick from the mid-2000s.
The T-Mobile Sidekicks in Magenta.— T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 30, 2018
Everything you loved about the original. But on your feet.
Slip your SIM card into the sole of the shoe and pull the earbuds at the end of the laces up to your ears, and you're ready to go! There's also no selfie stick required -- just lift your foot to take a selfie with the camera mounted on the tip of the shoe. The phone even comes with a foul-mouthed take on Siri voiced by T-Mobile CEO John Legere.
Auntie Anne's "House of A" Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils
If you've ever walked past an Auntie Annie's restaurant, you'll instantly recognize the tantalizing smell of buttery pretzels. Now, the mall staple is bottling up that scent and peddling it as part of an essential oil line. Auntie Anne's "House of A" Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils comes in three irresistible scents: Freshly Baked, Salty, and Cinnamon Twist.
Tongueprinting by Pindrop
Introducing the newest line of essential pretzel oils from “House of A.” Scents include Freshly Baked, Salty and Cinnamon Twist.— Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) March 30, 2018
Gone are the days of scanning your fingerprint to open your iPhone or remembering a complicated password that changes every 90 days. Information security company Pindrop is introducing technology that lets users unlock their phone with a simple lick up and down the screen.
Lululemon Om
The luxury yoga clothier's Om personal mindfulness assistant is billed as a spiritual connector and emotional rock that will help elevate your spiritual practice. When you ask Om for a reminder about your next meeting, it will automatically determine if you're feeling stressed and cancel your upcoming appointments to keep you grounded.
Your spiritual grounding. Your emotional rock. Your guide to all the answers you seek. Welcome OM: https://t.co/ZKIzEfnO6f #lululemonOm pic.twitter.com/CFbpkEdPKZ— lululemon (@lululemon) April 1, 2018
In addition to being an emotional rock, it's also an actual rock with the lululemon logo emblazoned on the side.
White Castle's whey protein
Looking to up your protein? White Castle has introduced a whey protein powder that is packed with protein -- the same amount that you'd find in 27 of the restaurant's sliders, in fact. All you have to do to get swole is eat, whey and slay, the ad teases.
Chegg's Osmosis Pillow
We all remember long nights in college spent cramming to study before a big exam. With textbook rental company Chegg's new Osmosis Pillow, you don't have to sacrifice a full night's sleep to master everything in your textbook. Simply place your textbook beneath the pillow, and everything you need to know will be absorbed into your brain as you sleep!
Honorable mention: Peeps' new creative director
Two of the most iconic bunnies are teaming up: Peeps and the Energizer Bunny! Peeps has announced that the Energizer Bunny is bringing his signature black sunglasses to the sweet side for a stint serving as the candy company's new celebrity creative director.