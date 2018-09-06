Following Selena's first collaboration with Coach, which introduced the Selena Grace bag and accessories in Fall 2017, Coach now has the Coach x Selena Gomez Lifestyle Collection available at Neiman Marcus. The new collection includes Selena's first ready-to-wear pieces and is designed by the star in collaboration with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. Featuring ready-to-wear, bags, small leather goods and accessories, the collection features Gomez's unique touches, including an empowering personal motto written in her handwriting-"Not perfect, Always me"-and a bunny motif that speaks to her imagination.
For more info, visit COACH.
You can see the collection in-person at the Coach x Selena Collection Pop-Up Shop.
Neiman Marcus
737 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago
August 31 - September 14
