Create a blissful bedroom for less with IKEA

This segment produced is with and sponsored by IKEA.

If you're in need of a good nights sleep, you may want to change up your bedroom. From new sheets, comforters, mattresses and pillows, the new IKEA catalog has everything you'll want to get that blissful bedroom you've been dreaming of - and for a lot less than you'd think!

Carolyn Nuzzo, loyalty manager of IKEA Schaumburg, stopped by Windy City LIVE with an entire bedroom set to give you ideas of what's new and exciting in the 2020 IKEA catalog.

To check out the new bedroom options and other items from the 2020 catalog, click here to access to IKEA's website.
