recall

'Toy Story 4' toy recall: Disney recalls popular Forky plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney is recalling a plush toy based off a popular "Toy Story 4" character.

The company issued a recall for its 11-inch plush Forky toy on Monday, saying the googly plastic eyes could detach and pose a choking hazard for young children.

Disney issues recall for Forky plush toys based on the popular "Toy Story 4" character.



The company says customers will need to contact Disney retailers directly for a refund. Customers can take the item to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

The recalled merchandise was sold through Disney online and retail locations, as well as through Amazon's Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for approximately $20.

The tracking numbers for the recalled products are listed below.
  • FAC-024868-18338

  • FAC-024868-19032

  • FAC-024868-19060

  • FAC-024868-19091

The company says the tracking code information is included on the sewn in label attached to the bottom of the toy.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingentertainmentdisneyrecallu.s. & worldconsumertoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens recalled
Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms vegetables recalled
Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB I-294 lanes reopen after 7-vehicle crash in Des Plaines
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
New CPD recruits graduating as city works to curb violence
Car bursts into flames during gender reveal
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
7-Eleven Day celebrates with free Slurpees
Show More
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side ID'd
Child left unrecognizable after family burned in car fire
Obamacare faces major court test with health benefits on the line
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Pickpocket targets women at Lakeview bars, clubs: police
More TOP STORIES News