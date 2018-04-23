WINDY CITY LIVE

Exclusive Mother's Day deals from Couponology

Exclusive offers are available at the Couponology website. (WLS)

We've got exclusive Mother's Day deals!

Couponology's Liz Mare shared our exclusive codes and offers from Karen Kane, Things Remembered, Shoe Carnival, FabFitFun and Snapfish.

TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF *ALL* OF THESE DEALS, VISIT COUPONOLOGY.COM.

(Click on these exclusive offers at the top of the Couponology website)

Karen Kane - 20% off $100+ and free shipping through 4/30 - Use Code: MOMSDAY20

Things Remembered - 20% off + free shipping, in-store and online through 5/6 - Use Code: MOM2
Shoe Carnival - 20% off your order through 5/3 - Use Code: MOMSDAY20

FabFitFun - $10 off your 1st box (just $39.99) + FREE gift - Use Code: MOMSDAY

Snapfish - 65% off canvas, mugs and books through 4/29 - Use Code: ABCMOM
