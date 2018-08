Exclusive Mother's Day deals from Couponology

We've got exclusive Mother's Day deals!Couponology's Liz Mare shared our exclusive codes and offers from Karen Kane, Things Remembered, Shoe Carnival, FabFitFun and Snapfish.TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF *ALL* OF THESE DEALS, VISIT COUPONOLOGY.COM (Click on these exclusive offers at the top of the Couponology website)- 20% off $100+ and free shipping through 4/30 - Use Code: MOMSDAY20- 20% off + free shipping, in-store and online through 5/6 - Use Code: MOM2- 20% off your order through 5/3 - Use Code: MOMSDAY20- $10 off your 1st box (just $39.99) + FREE gift - Use Code: MOMSDAY- 65% off canvas, mugs and books through 4/29 - Use Code: ABCMOM