CHICAGO (WLS) -- Give your father a taste of Chicago this Father's Day!
Lou Malnati's Tastes of Chicago is offering ABC7 viewers $5 off its Father's Day gift baskets with the promo code TCXABC7.
To place your order, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/
Available Gifts:
Portillo's Italian Beef Kit & 2 Lou Malnati's Pizzas
Vienna Hot Dog Kit & 2 Lou Malnati's Pizzas
2, 4, or 6 pack of Lou Malnati's Deep Dish Pizzas
Father's Day 2019: Gift ideas from Lou Malnati's Tastes of Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News