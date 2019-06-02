Shopping

Father's Day 2019: Gift ideas from Lou Malnati'sTastes of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Give your father a taste of Chicago this Father's Day!

Lou Malnati's Tastes of Chicago is offering ABC7 viewers $5 off its Father's Day gift baskets with the promo code TCXABC7.

To place your order, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/

Available Gifts:

Portillo's Italian Beef Kit & 2 Lou Malnati's Pizzas

Vienna Hot Dog Kit & 2 Lou Malnati's Pizzas

2, 4, or 6 pack of Lou Malnati's Deep Dish Pizzas
