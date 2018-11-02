HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us merchandise this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Kroger will bring Geoffrey's Toy Box displays with exclusive toys to hundreds of Kroger and Ralph's stores around the country. (Kroger/Handout photo)

Danny Clemens
Toys "R" Us is no longer with us, but Geoffrey the Giraffe is back for the holidays.

Kroger announced on Friday that it will bring Geoffrey's Toy Box displays to hundreds of participating stores around the country this holiday season. Geoffrey's Toy Box will hit stores in November and offer nearly three dozen different toys that were exclusive to Toys "R" Us.

The product list released by Kroger included dolls, toy power tools, toy dinosaurs, a telescope, a microscope, a dollhouse and a chemistry set, among others. Brands included Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science and others.

Kroger's nearly 600 participating stores include Kroger, Ralph's, Fred Meyer, Kings and Fry's stores in the Southeast, Midwest and western United States.

Geoffrey's Toy Box is the latest attempt at bringing the beloved yet bankrupt Toys "R" Us brand back to life. After the chain shuttered its stores over the summer, investor-led Geoffrey LLC obtained intellectual property formerly belonging to Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us, including approximately two dozen toy brands. The company said in October that it was exploring how best to "bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way" including international licensing and franchise deals.

EMBED More News Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoys r usholidayretailu.s. & worldbusinessholiday shoppingtoys
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with $7.1M yacht
Holiday surprise for 2 boys who lost mother
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Target closing South Side stores in Chatham, Morgan Park
Carson's reopening Evergreen Park store for Black Friday
Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with $7.1M yacht
More Shopping
Top Stories
7 convictions tied to corrupt CPD sergeant overturned
Former CPS employee accused of downloading files from school database
Man accused of exposing himself to Lyft driver in Joliet
Man charged with hate crime for threatening Highland Park synagogue
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Paramedic leaves fire to deliver baby across the street
4-year-old finds STD-positive condom on school playground
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Show More
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Driver in fatal West Town hit-and-run charged with DUI
Police: No evidence of foul play in deaths of sisters found duct-taped
More News