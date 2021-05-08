mother's day

Happy Mother's Day weekend! Foxtrot offers last-minute gifts

Happy Mother's Day 2021! Still looking for that perfect gift?
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Get Foxtrot delivery this Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day weekend is here, and it's not too late to buy a gift.

Foxtrot offers deliveries in Chicago within 60 minutes. The app offers goods from around the city, from local beers and wines to gifts and essentials.

Foxtrot has put together several Mother's Day gift packages to choose from, or you can shop the website and pick what you want.

RELATED: Mother's Day business boom ray of hope for restaurants, despite staffing struggles

If your mom does not live in Chicago, there are still gift options. However, 60-minute delivery is only offered in Chicago and Dallas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoloopgiftsgift ideaslast minute giftsmother's daydelivery service
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Mother's Day business boom ray of hope for restaurants
Pre-Mother's Day event celebrates local moms
Single mom and son take on van life
Mom of 12 wins GMA's epic Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IN girl, 4, nearly dies from head lice; mother charged: prosecutors
Beloved Chicago pastor, wife brutally attacked; parts of ears bitten off
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Help Anti-Cruelty Society through Bark From The Heart
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
IL children's agency in tornado's path: 'It was pretty shocking'
General Iron permitting delayed at EPA's request
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of Calumet City police officer in 17-hour standoff
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Chinese rocket debris expected to plunge toward Earth this weekend
Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive
Arlington Heights puppy heist caught on video
More TOP STORIES News