Giving Tuesday: Gifts that give back

Today is Giving Tuesday. If you're looking for a way to combine your holiday shopping with giving back, we've got some options for you courtesy of beauty and style expert Nicole Pearl.
1. Luxe Blooms
Giving Tuesday: When you buy this Gold Holiday Vase with 3 lasting luxury roses, 15% will go to the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation, which funds breast cancer research and education.
Golden Holiday limited-edition collection: Choose from 3 crimson roses in a gold dotted ceramic vase or 3 arctic white roses in a gold dotted ceramic vase.
2. EyeJust
For Giving Tuesday: EyeJust is donating a portion of the proceeds for its Nintendo Switch Screen Protector to Gaming For Good to help teach coding and kindness to students.
3. Green Goo
Giving Tuesday: You can give without having to spend with Green Goo's Season of Goodness holiday campaign. Simply visit their website, sign up to win a weekly $500 gift basket, no purchase necessary, and nominate a meaningful organization -- school, shelter, restaurant, first responder group, etc. -- to receive an allotment of hand sanitizers. Green Goo is giving away 100 gallons of hand sanitizer every single week to organizations all across the country throughout the campaign ending Jan 6th.
4. Weatherman
Windy City Viewers get 20% off your entire order with code WINDYCITY (Folds of Honor umbrellas start at $59)
Giving Tuesday: The Folds of Honor Umbrella supports veterans and their families by donating $5 to the Folds of Honor Foundation for every umbrella purchased. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service members.
5. Aeris
Giving Tuesday: Aeris was founded by 3 college seniors, 2 who contracted COVID-19. They wanted to help fight COVID-19 and knowing that copper is scientifically proven to kill germs and bacteria, they created these cell phone cases made with copper nanotechnology. Every purchase supports a donation to a frontline worker.
6. Baby Magic
Giving Tuesday: Baby Magic will be donating a portion of proceeds of its white-tagged 30 oz. Gentle Baby Lotion, Calming Baby Bath, and Calming Baby Lotion to Baby2Baby - an organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with all the basic necessities for living. that every child deserves.
7. Project Glimmer
Giving Tuesday: The non-profit organization Project Glimmer has created the #GiftsForGirls campaign to help fulfill gift requests from 85,000 girls across the country coming from foster care and youth services programs. Starting Tuesday, December 1 through December 31st, you can shop giftable beauty brands including BUXOM Cosmetics, Christophe Robin, ESPA, Eyeko, Grow Gorgeous, Illamasqua, lilah b. and We Love Eyes and 100% of your purchase will go to fulfilling gifts this holiday season. Receive 20% with promo code: GIFTFORSGIRLS and use code FREESHIP for free shipping.
