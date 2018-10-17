WINDY CITY LIVE

Goodwill helps you get in the Halloween spirit for prices that don't frighten

Halloween is almost here - are you ready? If you don't have your costume yet, don't worry - Goodwill is here to help! With a little imagination and creativity and very little money, you can be the hit of the party. Fashion and Design Expert from Goodwill Merri Cvetan showed Windy City Live some great looks.

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago operate 69 Goodwill Store & Donation Centers and 7 Attended Donation Centers around the Chicago area so you will always find something new and unique. And the money goes to a great cause: revenue from the sale of donated items help fund job training and other Goodwill mission programs and services. Plus their workforce Connection Centers (Englewood, North Riverside, Lombard) offer free job search assistance and resources.

To find your possibilities, and the Amazing Goodwill store nearest you, visit the Goodwill website:
https://www.amazinggoodwill.com/

Also - Goodwill and Treetime Christmas Creations are teaming up again to help those in need and the environment this holiday season. All month long in October, during their "Tree Trade-in" program, when a customer donates a gently used, artificial tree, a Goodwill Donation Attendant will present the customer with (1) one Treetime gift card valid towards $75 off any Treetime "Giving Selection" tree or 15% off any Treetime in-stock tree. The Treetime gift card may be redeemed through November 2, 2018, at Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

Check out more at the Goodwill website:
https://www.amazinggoodwill.com/events-and-promotions/treetime-trade-in-2018
halloween costumes
