Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Krisann Chasark
We have all seen the empty shelves in the toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, we can add another item to the list of things in short supply: It's hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to dye.

With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.

RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic

Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.

The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.

Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghairhair stylingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgray hairshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
How to online shop safely during COVID-19 pandemic
Northbrook events company pivots to disinfection during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen facing murder charge in death of man pushed on CTA tracks
Illinois launches free COVID-19 support line
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
CTA employee dies of COVID-19, agency says
WATCH: Cardinal Cupich to celebrate Easter Mass
Kris and Jessica Bryant announce birth of their son
La Grange Park girl delivers care packages to elderly neighbors
Show More
Family of Elgin newborn receives welcome home parade
What to know about Illinois' 19,180 COVID-19 cases
How to online shop safely during COVID-19 pandemic
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News