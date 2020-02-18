Shopping

Top toys for 2020 can be found at the Toy Fair in New York

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Can you imagine eight football fields full of toys?

It's every child's dream, and it's a reality at the Toy Fair in New York.

Isabel Carrion from the Toy Association joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday morning with some toys that have never been seen before.

Pizza Party Throwdown (Hog Wild)
Ages: 8+
Price: $19.99
Available: Summer 2020

Figure It Out Space Puzzle (Banana Panda)
Ages: 2+
Price: $19.99
Available: April 2020

Modarri Design & Drive Building System (Modarri)
Ages: 6+
Price: $28
Available: Now

Candies Fashion Dolls (Far Out Toys)
Ages: 4+
Price: $9.99
Available: Fall 2020

Scooby Doo! Mystery Machine (PLAYMOBIL)
Ages: 5+
Price: $44.99
Available: Just launched, exclusive to Walmart, now through May

DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Color Poppin' Poppy (Just Play)
Age: 3+
Price: $29.99 each
3 AAA batteries
